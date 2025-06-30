Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 30.06.2025

Zelenskyy announces talks with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon talk to European Union leaders about additional funding for drone production and joint ventures.

"There was a detailed conversation today about Ukrainian drones - financing, contract fulfillment, production, supplies. Deep strikes, interceptor drones and all types of drones for the front line. We are increasing the production rate. In the near future, I will talk with the leaders of the European Union about additional funding for the production of drones and joint production. Ukrainian leadership in war technologies must be further ensured," Zelenskyy said following a meeting with the military and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

In addition, the meeting discussed the front, primarily Pokrovsk direction.

"A significant Russian group of troops is concentrated there, there are many assaults. I thank all our units, each soldier for their fortitude," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, the situation in Sumy region was also separately discussed.

"A week ago, we defined special tasks and specific lines for our troops. As of today, certain tasks have been fully implemented," the president emphasized.

He added that the Russian plan to attack Sumy region is not being realized, and this is the result of each Ukrainian unit that operates in the direction.

"We also continue active actions within the framework of the Kursk operation. For almost 10 months now, the goal of the operation has been achieved," the head of state said.

