Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:01 15.07.2025

Zelenskyy: USA, Germany and Norway already working on supplying weapons to Ukraine, in particular Patriot

Following a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the United States, Germany and Norway are already working on supplying Ukraine with the necessary weapons, in particular the Patriot systems.

“I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Another very good conversation. Mark informed about today’s meeting in Washington with President Trump and about the details of cooperation between Europe and the U.S. to continue and strengthen support for Ukraine,” he said on X.

The President stressed that Ukraine appreciates the willingness to provide its Armed Forces with additional Patriot systems. “There will also be deliveries of other weapons to protect lives of our people and repel Russian assaults,” he added.

Zelenskyy recalled the importance of increasing pressure on Russia for the sake of peace and preserving people's lives.

