Zelenskyy, Egyptian President to instruct to begin preparation of preferential trade agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as a result of which the leaders agreed to instruct their teams to begin preparation of a preferential trade agreement.

"I spoke with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. We managed to discuss many important topics, we will develop relations between our countries," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He thanked Egypt for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. "Egypt sees our efforts to end the war and is ready to contribute to achieving a just and sustainable peace," Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the leaders discussed the creation of a food logistics hub in Egypt and areas for the development of bilateral cooperation.

"We will work to increase trade turnover. We agreed to instruct our teams to begin preparing an agreement on preferential trade and to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission," the president concluded.