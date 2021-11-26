Facts

12:46 26.11.2021

Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

1 min read
Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he has information about an attempted coup d'etat with the participation of Russians on December 1-2.

"I have information that on the first day of December there will be a coup d'etat in our state. I think this is interesting information," he said at the press marathon entitled "30 questions for the President of Ukraine" in Kyiv on Friday.

"We have some intelligence information, we even have audio information for the representatives of Ukraine, let's say, with the representatives of Russia, they are discussing Rinat Akhmetov's participation in the coup d'etat in Ukraine, which will attract a billion dollars," he said a press marathon.

At the same time, the president stressed that businessman Rinat Akhmetov is being "set up". "I believe that this is a set-up of businessman for Rinat Akhmetov. I believe that this is an operation, he is being dragged into a war against the state of Ukraine. I believe that he started it, and unfortunately, it will be his big mistake, because one cannot fight against your people, against the president who was elected by the people of Ukraine," Zelensky concluded.

Tags: #akhmetov #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:14 26.11.2021
President's Office names media to be invited to Zelensky's press marathon

President's Office names media to be invited to Zelensky's press marathon

16:52 25.11.2021
Zelensky on Friday to hold press marathon dedicated to "equator of his cadence" - press service

Zelensky on Friday to hold press marathon dedicated to "equator of his cadence" - press service

12:36 25.11.2021
Zelensky announces construction of two new airports in eastern Ukraine, in Zakarpattia

Zelensky announces construction of two new airports in eastern Ukraine, in Zakarpattia

11:48 25.11.2021
Zelensky: we receive confirmation of economic feasibility of creating national air carrier

Zelensky: we receive confirmation of economic feasibility of creating national air carrier

11:22 25.11.2021
Zelensky announces creation of national air carrier

Zelensky announces creation of national air carrier

17:03 24.11.2021
Zelensky leads in presidential rating, in second round Razumkov defeats Zelensky

Zelensky leads in presidential rating, in second round Razumkov defeats Zelensky

14:49 19.11.2021
Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

09:29 18.11.2021
Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

09:48 17.11.2021
Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

18:58 16.11.2021
Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

Ukraine manages to postpone peak of COVID-19 incidence due to norm on mandatory self-isolation for those returning from Russia – chief sanitary doctor

US Dpty Defense Sec announces support for NATO's eastern flank amid Russian actions on Ukraine's border – Pentagon

Ukraine sees 608 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Zelensky on Friday to hold press marathon dedicated to "equator of his cadence" - press service

LATEST

Zelensky: Burba unlawfully discloses classified info on Wagner PMC special operation

COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

Ukraine manages to postpone peak of COVID-19 incidence due to norm on mandatory self-isolation for those returning from Russia – chief sanitary doctor

CoE President Michel assures Zelensky of EU's full support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

US Dpty Defense Sec announces support for NATO's eastern flank amid Russian actions on Ukraine's border – Pentagon

Ukraine sees 608 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Kyiv with Sofia Kyivska enter five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites - Tkachenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD