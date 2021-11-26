Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he has information about an attempted coup d'etat with the participation of Russians on December 1-2.

"I have information that on the first day of December there will be a coup d'etat in our state. I think this is interesting information," he said at the press marathon entitled "30 questions for the President of Ukraine" in Kyiv on Friday.

"We have some intelligence information, we even have audio information for the representatives of Ukraine, let's say, with the representatives of Russia, they are discussing Rinat Akhmetov's participation in the coup d'etat in Ukraine, which will attract a billion dollars," he said a press marathon.

At the same time, the president stressed that businessman Rinat Akhmetov is being "set up". "I believe that this is a set-up of businessman for Rinat Akhmetov. I believe that this is an operation, he is being dragged into a war against the state of Ukraine. I believe that he started it, and unfortunately, it will be his big mistake, because one cannot fight against your people, against the president who was elected by the people of Ukraine," Zelensky concluded.