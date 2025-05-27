Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:44 27.05.2025

Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

1 min read

Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front military initiative has supplied the defenders of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast with vehicles, drones and other equipment worth a total of UAH 74 million.

According to the initiative's Facebook page on Tuesday, this time the soldiers of the 157th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces received two trucks, eight pick-up trucks and three beads. An important part of the transfer is a 68-tonne semi-trailer that will help the defenders transport damaged equipment for repair.

The shipment also includes 15 DJI Matrice 4t drones with thermal imagers, 20 AvengeAngel antennas, 10 electronic warfare systems and equipment for repair and comfortable living at the front line.

'We fulfil the requests of our defenders as soon as possible, because victory depends on each of us!' The press release.

Tags: #military_aid #steel_front #akhmetov

