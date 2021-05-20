Zelensky on possibility of reaching agreement with Putin on ending Donbas war: I believe in it, we have no other chance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes in the possibility of ending the war in Donbas under the presidency of Vladimir Putin in the Russian Federation.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday, answering the question whether he considers it possible to reach an agreement with Putin and whether it is likely to end the war while Putin is the president of the Russian Federation, Zelensky said: "You and I have no other chance. We must stop the war now, when the president of the Russian Federation is Putin, I really want it, I believe in it."