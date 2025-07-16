Zelenskyy: Show of force could force Putin to peace table

A demonstration of force can force Vladimir Putin to sit down at the peace table, and Ukraine does not necessarily have to use it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I would very much like us to be strong. A demonstration of force forces Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. It is not a fact that we will have to use this force, but if Russia knows about its existence, this is already a weighty argument for ending the war," he said in an interview with Newsmax correspondent Shelby Wilder in Kyiv.

"I remember that we had a powerful deterrence package before President Trump became president. I wanted America to sell us such a package. But this was not done. We talked with President Trump about these things," the Ukrainian leader noted.

"President Trump and all of America and Europe know that we want peace and an end to the war," Zelenskyy said. "But the Russians only understand force. So, only strong sanctions and only strong weapons. We are ready for action, for a demonstration of force," he said.

"Kellogg arrived and we had no massive shelling for two nights," the Ukrainian president said. "People are already joking - give Kellogg a Ukrainian passport and let him live in Ukraine. This shows that Putin is afraid of America," Zelenskyy said.