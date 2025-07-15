Trump confident Putin knows what fair deal is

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump is confident that Vladimir Putin knows what a "fair deal" is, but criticised the attacks on Ukraine after their phone conversations.

«He [Putin] knows what a fair deal is,” Trump said at a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

“I speak to him a lot about getting this thing done and I always hang up and say, well, that was a nice phone call, and then missiles launched into Kyiv or some other city. And I said, it's strange,” Trump said.

“And after that happens three or four times, you say, the talk doesn't mean anything,” the President noted.

At the same time, he stressed that there must be action, and there must be a result.

“My conversations with him are always very pleasant … I say, isn't that a very lovely conversation, and then the missiles go off that night. I go home, I tell the First Lady, you know, I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation. She said, oh, really, another city was just hit,” Trump added.

“I don't want to say he's an assassin, but he's a tough guy.” According to Trump, Putin “has fooled a lot of people,” including previous US presidents Bush, Clinton, Obama, Biden. “He didn't fool me,” the US President assured.

“And I hope he [Putin] does it. It's potentially such a great country … And look at what's happened to his economy,” the American leader added.