Putin afraid only of Trump - Ukrainian FM

The Kremlin understands that only the United States of America can force them to peace, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

At a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot in Kyiv on Monday evening, Sybiha drew attention to the absence of Russian shelling of the capital during the visit of the US President's special representative, General Keith Kellogg.

"This is yet another proof of who Putin is really afraid of. Putin is afraid only of Trump. He understands that only the United States of America can force them to peace," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

According to him, Kellogg's visit to Ukraine was very intensive. The general had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian government and military, that is, "he received information first-hand."

"Why is this important? Because we must break and counteract the Russian narrative that Russia will win. No, Russia is not winning and Ukraine is not losing. It is important to proceed from this paradigm," the minister urged.