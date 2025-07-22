Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:44 22.07.2025

Putin afraid only of Trump - Ukrainian FM

1 min read

The Kremlin understands that only the United States of America can force them to peace, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

At a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot in Kyiv on Monday evening, Sybiha drew attention to the absence of Russian shelling of the capital during the visit of the US President's special representative, General Keith Kellogg.

"This is yet another proof of who Putin is really afraid of. Putin is afraid only of Trump. He understands that only the United States of America can force them to peace," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

According to him, Kellogg's visit to Ukraine was very intensive. The general had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian government and military, that is, "he received information first-hand."

"Why is this important? Because we must break and counteract the Russian narrative that Russia will win. No, Russia is not winning and Ukraine is not losing. It is important to proceed from this paradigm," the minister urged.

Tags: #putin #trump

MORE ABOUT

13:26 16.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Show of force could force Putin to peace table

Zelenskyy: Show of force could force Putin to peace table

11:44 16.07.2025
Trump on wife's influence on Ukraine aid: she's very smart and wants people to stop dying

Trump on wife's influence on Ukraine aid: she's very smart and wants people to stop dying

09:06 16.07.2025
Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

10:05 15.07.2025
Trump confident Putin knows what fair deal is

Trump confident Putin knows what fair deal is

09:34 15.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening protection of Ukrainians with Trump

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening protection of Ukrainians with Trump

20:11 14.07.2025
NATO Secretary General advises Putin to take Ukraine negotiations more seriously after Trump’s announcement of tariffs

NATO Secretary General advises Putin to take Ukraine negotiations more seriously after Trump’s announcement of tariffs

11:43 11.07.2025
Trump to send weapons to Ukraine for first time since returning to power – media

Trump to send weapons to Ukraine for first time since returning to power – media

09:59 11.07.2025
Trump reaches agreement on supplying US arms with NATO funding to Ukraine – media

Trump reaches agreement on supplying US arms with NATO funding to Ukraine – media

14:38 10.07.2025
Dutch Defense Minister: Putin will continue terror as long as it benefits him

Dutch Defense Minister: Putin will continue terror as long as it benefits him

14:09 10.07.2025
Trump agrees to transfer part of military aid requested by Zelenskyy to Ukraine – media

Trump agrees to transfer part of military aid requested by Zelenskyy to Ukraine – media

HOT NEWS

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

LATEST

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Demand from foreigners for premium-class housing in Ukraine gradually recovering – developers

In Donetsk region, 528 people, incl seven children, evacuated from front line – authorities

EVA plans to open 10 compact stores by year end

AD
AD