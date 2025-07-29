Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump's stance on Moscow is realistic and firm given Putin's rejection of peace efforts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Putin is rejecting a ceasefire, avoiding a meeting of leaders and dragging out the war. He will stop terror only when we break the backbone of his economy, which already has systemic problems, and deprive his military budget of funding. The United States, Europe and the Group of Seven have the necessary strength to do this," Sybiga wrote on the X social network on Tuesday.

He noted that maximum synchronization of sanctions is critically important.

"Now is the right moment. It is time to consolidate a single and strong sanctions fist and hit Russia's military budget with all its might," he stressed.

The minister also noted that Russian officials have recently boasted that they are allegedly fighting alone against the entire West.

"They need this cheap propaganda to explain to their population why such a large country as Russia has not achieved any strategic goal in its full-scale war against a much smaller Ukraine for more than three years. But if they consider themselves heroes who stand alone against the entire West, then let them feel the consolidated power of the entire West and maximum sanctions pressure," he urged.

The Ukrainian side, Sybiha noted, is responsibly coordinating sanctions with those of its allies.

"Over the past few weeks, we have quickly synchronized the previous EU sanctions packages. This work continues. We are also taking measures together with our allies to eliminate loopholes and impede Russia's access to technology. In the coming weeks, maximum synchronization of sanctions by all partners against Russia should take place in order to increase the cost of war for the aggressor. We are actively working with partners to achieve this goal," the minister said.