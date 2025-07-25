Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes that it will become clear this week whether US President Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin in Istanbul - he plans to hold relevant talks with both leaders.

"This week, by holding talks with Putin and Trump, we will strive to see if we can bring these leaders together in Istanbul," Erdogan said, quoted by the Turkish Republic's Communications Directorate on X on Friday.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian side has proposed to the Russian side to hold a leaders' meeting by the end of August, including with the participation of US President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan. "The number one priority is to organize a leaders' meeting with President Putin, where the participation of President Trump and all others will be the most valuable," said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov on Thursday during a briefing following the talks in Istanbul on Wednesday.