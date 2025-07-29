Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:16 29.07.2025

Trump reduces Russia's deadline to 10 days

1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump reduced Russia's deadline to ten days for imposing tariffs and other measures.

"I don't know whether they are going to affect Russia, because they want obviously keep the war going. Our tariffs may or may not affect them," the U.S. president was quoted as saying by Clash Report.

Trump added he has not received any response from Putin.

"[I'm giving Putin] 10 days from today. Then are going to raise the tariffs," the U.S. president said.

As reported, on July 28, Trump said that the new deadline for reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine would not exceed 10-12 days instead of the previously planned 50 days.

 

