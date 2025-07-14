Interfax-Ukraine
20:11 14.07.2025

NATO Secretary General advises Putin to take Ukraine negotiations more seriously after Trump’s announcement of tariffs

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes Vladimir Putin should take Ukraine talks more seriously after US President Donald Trump threatened Russia with "very tough" tariffs.

Rutte said at a joint press briefing with US President Donald Trump at the White House that

if he were Vladimir Putin and heard that he [Trump] was talking about the plan of 50 days and this announcement, he would reconsider Ukraine talks in a more serious way."

Rutte also noted the importance of Trump's announcement on weapons for NATO, which will be transferred to Ukraine, and thanked for this work.

Tags: #putin #council #rutte

