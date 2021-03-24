Wearing masks in public places is necessary just if social distance not possible - Kyiv authorities

The necessity to wear protective masks in public places in settlements within the "red" quarantine zone, as required by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, does not apply to those places where it is possible to observe social distance, deputy head of the Kyiv city state administration Volodymyr Bondarenko said.

"Today, the Ministry of Health clarified that this restriction has been introduced for streets where it is impossible to keep a distance. That is, when we say that it is impossible to be at least 1.5 meters away from another person, then we must wear personal protective equipment," Bondarenko said on air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Wednesday.

As reported, the Ukrainian government has banned people in public areas without protective masks or respirators in "red" quarantine zones of epidemic danger.

The corresponding norm is included in the updated "quarantine" resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1236 of December 9, 2020 by resolution No. 230 of March 22, which is published on the government's website.