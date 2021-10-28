Kyiv is on threshold of 'red' zone - Kyiv authorities

The Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response of Kyiv will meet on Friday, October 29, deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) Mykola Povoroznyk said.

"For the third day in the capital, the occupancy rate of beds with oxygen exceeds 65%, which means that the city is actually on the threshold of the 'red' zone. The decision to establish the 'red' level of epidemiological danger is taken by the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response, but we gather the local commission tomorrow, "he wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that over the past day 1,451 people fell ill, and 39 residents died. There are 3,334 patients in hospitals, including 50 children, with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, as well as 452, including 27 children with suspected disease.

A total of 2,411 patients are in serious condition. There are 339 patients in intensive resuscitation beds, 59 are connected to a ventilator, another 232 are on non-invasive artificial ventilation.

In addition, according to Povoroznyk, some 2,888 patients need oxygen support.