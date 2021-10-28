Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response sets 'red' level on COVID-19 in Kyiv from Nov 1

Kyiv from midnight on November 1 is transferred into the "red" zone of epidemiological danger, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov has said.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has been held today. According to the results, the State Commission decided to establish from 24:00 on November 1, 2021, the ' red' level of epidemic danger in the city of Kyiv," Nemchinov wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.