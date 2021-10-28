Facts

15:40 28.10.2021

Klitschko asking govt to transfer Kyiv to 'red' zone on COVID-19

1 min read
In the Ukrainian capital, the situation with the coronavirus is rapidly deteriorating, in connection with which mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko is asking the government to transfer the city to the red zone.

Klitschko made the corresponding statement during a briefing on Thursday.

"The decision to transfer the city to the 'red' zone is made by the State Commission for Emergency Situations. And we appeal to the government to make such a decision," Klitschko said.

