'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response of Ukraine has established a "red" level of epidemiological danger on the territory of Vinnytsia region from Thursday, November 18, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has said.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response was held today. According to the results, the State Commission decided to establish from 00:00 on November 18, 2021, the 'red' level of epidemic danger in the Vinnytsia region," Nemchinov said in his Telegram channel on Monday.

He said the "red" level of epidemic danger presupposes a number of restrictions: "It is prohibited to work in catering, shopping and entertainment centers, non-food markets and shops, holding mass events, and others. The restrictions will not apply if 100% of employees and visitors of establishments (events) are vaccinated," Nemchinov said.

Currently, most of the regions of Ukraine (17 regions and the city of Kyiv) are in the "red zone" of epidemic danger.