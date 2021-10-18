'Red' level of epidemic danger established in five regions, red zone may expand in near future – Kuzin

The "red" level of epidemiological danger has been established in five regions, and the "red" zone may expand in the near future.

As chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday, the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response at a weekend meeting decided to establish a "red" level in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Odesa and Zaporizhia regions.

"In the near future, the 'red' level may also be established in other areas," Kuzin said.

He stressed that "this, in particular, happened due to a frivolous attitude towards vaccination and this left no other choice but to strengthen the quarantine."