Sumy region to enter 'red zone' of epidemic danger from Oct 23

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response at its Wednesday extraordinary meeting decided to refer Sumy region to the "red zone" of epidemic danger of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease from Saturday, October 23, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov has said.

"The State Commission decided to establish the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in the territory of Sumy region from 00.00 on October 23, 2021, and to apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures in Sumy region, provided for the 'red' level of epidemic danger," Nemchinov said in his Telegram channel.