Rivne, Mykolaiv regions enter 'red' zone for COVID-19 from Oct 26

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response (TEB and ES) has established a "red" level of epidemic danger of the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Rivne and Mykolaiv regions since October 26, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response was held today. Based on the results, the State Commission decided to establish the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Rivne and Mykolaiv regions from 00:00 on October 26, 2021," Nemchinov reported on his Telegram channel.

According to Nemchinov, the State Commission decided to apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures on the territory of Rivne and Mykolaiv regions, provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger.

As reported earlier, the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response established a "red" level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Kherson region from October 15, and from October 18 - also in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, from October 23 - in Sumy region.