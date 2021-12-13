Facts

12:21 13.12.2021

COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

 The downward trend in the number of registered cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine has been recorded for five weeks in a row: from 152,260 cases in the first week of November, their number fell to 61,021 last week, Health Minister Viktor Liashko has reported.

"These indicators allow us to remove two more regions from the 'red' level of epidemic danger: Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky," he said at a briefing on Monday.

Liashko clarified that the Ministry of Health had already submitted a corresponding motion to the Cabinet of Ministers on the convocation of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response to consider this issue.

The minister recalled that at the moment 10 more regions are placed in the "red" zone.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health, 40% of adult Ukrainians (12.46 million) have already received a full course of vaccination, and Ukraine has fulfilled the target set by the World Health Organization - 40% of those vaccinated in 2021.

Over the past week, 15,680 Ukrainians were admitted to hospitals diagnosed with COVID-19, of which 85% are people who have not received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Liashko said.

According to him, a total of 266,000 Ukrainians continue to suffer from coronavirus disease at present, of which 26,071 are in hospitals, almost 80% of whom are on oxygen therapy (21,120 patients).

The minister specified that 2,770 hospitalized citizens are placed in intensive care units, of which approximately every second (1,440) is put on a ventilator.

Tags: #covid_19 #red_zone
