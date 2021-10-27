Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions to be in 'red' zone on COVID-19 from Oct 30

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response, at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, established the "red" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in another seven regions of Ukraine, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov has said.

"The state commission decided to establish the 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions from 24:00 on October 30, 2021," Nemchinov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.