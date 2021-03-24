Facts

11:30 24.03.2021

'Red' quarantine zone still includes Kyiv, eight regions, another 15 regions placed in 'orange' zone

1 min read
'Red' quarantine zone still includes Kyiv, eight regions, another 15 regions placed in 'orange' zone

The city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Sumy and Lviv regions are still included in the "red" quarantine zone of epidemic danger for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on its website on Wednesday.

According to it, for three consecutive days in these regions, the level of hospitalization per 100,000 of the population was significantly exceeded, which normally should not exceed 60 hospitalizations. In Kyiv and in Zhytomyr regions, in addition, the rate of occupancy of beds with oxygen was exceeded. Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Sumy and Lviv regions also exceed the rate of detection of cases of infection.

According to the Ministry of Health, the indicators have been exceeded in a number of areas that are currently in the "orange" epidemic zone. In particular, these are Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

Tags: #red_zone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:19 24.03.2021
Wearing masks in public places is necessary just if social distance not possible - Kyiv authorities

Wearing masks in public places is necessary just if social distance not possible - Kyiv authorities

19:00 22.03.2021
Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

11:51 22.03.2021
'Red' quarantine zone already includes seven regions except for Kyiv

'Red' quarantine zone already includes seven regions except for Kyiv

16:19 20.03.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

13:28 06.03.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

14:50 01.03.2021
State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr region from March 3

State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr region from March 3

13:02 27.02.2021
'Red' level quarantine restrictions may be introduced in seven regions of Ukraine in coming days - Liashko

'Red' level quarantine restrictions may be introduced in seven regions of Ukraine in coming days - Liashko

11:44 27.02.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

14:03 05.02.2021
Ukraine's neighboring countries enter 'red' COVID-19 zone – Health Ministry

Ukraine's neighboring countries enter 'red' COVID-19 zone – Health Ministry

11:48 05.02.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

LATEST

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Rozetka plans to create its own payment system

Ukraine, Turkey hold political, defense consultations in Quadriga format at level of national coordinators – MFA

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Kyiv authorities to additionally allocate UAH 23.5 mln for purchase of oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators – Klitschko

Danilov on impossibility of holding local elections in Donbas: This is not about state unwillingness, this is about war

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

Servicewoman in Odesa region dies of acute cardiovascular failure - Ministry of Health

SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD