'Red' quarantine zone still includes Kyiv, eight regions, another 15 regions placed in 'orange' zone

The city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Sumy and Lviv regions are still included in the "red" quarantine zone of epidemic danger for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on its website on Wednesday.

According to it, for three consecutive days in these regions, the level of hospitalization per 100,000 of the population was significantly exceeded, which normally should not exceed 60 hospitalizations. In Kyiv and in Zhytomyr regions, in addition, the rate of occupancy of beds with oxygen was exceeded. Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Sumy and Lviv regions also exceed the rate of detection of cases of infection.

According to the Ministry of Health, the indicators have been exceeded in a number of areas that are currently in the "orange" epidemic zone. In particular, these are Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.