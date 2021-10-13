Sumy, three other regions have critical prerequisites for entering 'red' zone - KSE

Sumy, Donetsk, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions currently have critical prerequisites for entering the "red" zone for COVID-19, experts from the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) reported.

"In addition to Kherson region, which has already entered the 'red' zone, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Kharkiv regions have approached the 'red' level of epidemic danger. Of these four regions, the most critical situation is in Sumy region, where the infection detection rate has already exceeded 30%, this is a lot, 50% more than the established threshold and twice as much as the national average," head of the KSE Health Economics Center Yuriy Hanychenko said at the presentation on Wednesday.

He said that Sumy region has high occupancy of beds with oxygen and the dynamics of the hospitalizations growth are exceeded. "For four out of five epidemiological indicators, we see an excess. This region has the most potentially difficult situations," the expert said.