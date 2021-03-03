Kuleba: Slovak PM undermines friendly, sincere relations between Ukraine, Slovakia with his incorrect statements

Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovič undermines the extremely friendly and sincere relations between Ukraine and Slovakia with his incorrect statements about the "exchange of Zakarpattia" for the COVID-19 vaccine of the Russian Federation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Make him exchange several regions of Slovakia. It is a pity that with his incorrect statements, the Slovak Prime Minister undermines the extremely friendly and sincere relations between Ukraine and Slovakia," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to media outlets, earlier, in response to a journalist's question about what Slovakia promised the Russian Federation for the supply of the vaccine, Matovič answered "Zakarpattia region of Ukraine". Later, the Prime Minister assured that he had not given promises to the Russian Federation, and made it clear that he was joking.