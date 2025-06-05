Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 05.06.2025

Slovak parliamentarians speak out against anti-Russian sanctions, Czech Republic maintains course to increase pressure on Russia

1 min read
Slovak parliamentarians speak out against anti-Russian sanctions, Czech Republic maintains course to increase pressure on Russia

The Slovak parliament has approved a resolution to lift sanctions on Russia, the Slovak newspaper Dennik N has reported.

The vote was proposed by the ruling Slovak National Party (SNP), but opposition representatives were absent - out of 75 deputies present at the meeting, 51 voted "for," 23 abstained, and one deputy spoke out against. The Slovak parliament has 150 seats in total.

The resolution obliges members of the Slovak government not to vote for anti-Russian sanctions in international organizations and communities, Slovak media reports.

Meanwhile, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the Czech Republic sees no reason to lift anti-Russian sanctions. He made the statement after the resolution was adopted by the Slovak parliament.

"The role of Czech diplomacy is not to evaluate the domestic political decisions of partners, but it is important to emphasize that the Czech Republic sees no reason to lift anti-Russian sanctions," Lipavsky replied. According to the foreign minister, further pressure should be exerted on Putin. "This decision is in the interests of the security of EU citizens, in particular Czech and Slovak citizens," he added.

Tags: #sanctions_russia #czech_republic #slovakia

MORE ABOUT

21:16 04.06.2025
Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

13:31 04.06.2025
Kellogg: New US sanctions package against Russia ready for approval

Kellogg: New US sanctions package against Russia ready for approval

11:27 04.06.2025
Switzerland joins 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland joins 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

10:38 04.06.2025
US, EU sanctions must be coordinated to put pressure on Russia – Yermak

US, EU sanctions must be coordinated to put pressure on Russia – Yermak

10:14 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy announces new packages of sanctions against Russian, its accomplices in near future

Zelenskyy announces new packages of sanctions against Russian, its accomplices in near future

17:56 23.05.2025
Slovakia ready to allocate EUR84 mln for restoration of Ukrenergo facilities

Slovakia ready to allocate EUR84 mln for restoration of Ukrenergo facilities

12:41 21.05.2025
EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

14:49 20.05.2025
Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

12:25 17.05.2025
Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

11:54 14.05.2025
EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

HOT NEWS

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Russia destroys Kherson RSA building

AMCU Head Kyrylenko informed of new suspicion of undeclaring property

Kyiv on so-called day of remembrance of ‘victims of OUN and UPA’: Poles should not look for enemies among Ukrainians

LATEST

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Govt acknowledges shortage of AFU funding; Poroshenko claims and calls to redirect 'every penny' to army

Future strategy for reforming Ukraine's justice system discussed at international forum

Umerov, his Norwegian counterpart discuss joint projects in field of UAVs

URCS helps rescuers, victims in Kharkiv neighborhoods hit by UAVS

Russia destroys Kherson RSA building

Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, Estonia and Netherlands plan to jointly purchase infantry fighting vehicles

Putin is a terrorist imitating a 'peacemaker' – Yermak

Two people died in Russian attack on training ground near Poltava on June 4

AD
AD