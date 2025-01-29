Slovak Foreign Ministry expresses 'strong protest' to Castran against Ukrainian side's statements

The Slovak Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Myroslav Kastran amid Kyiv's criticism of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, the European Pravda publication said with reference to Denník N.

The country's Foreign Ministry expressed a "strong protest" to Kastran against the statements of the Ukrainian side and called them interference in Slovakia's internal affairs. The agency does not specify what exactly it is talking about.

The day before, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry rejected the statements of Slovak Prime Minister Fico about Kyiv's involvement in anti-government protests in Slovakia and advised him to "look not abroad, but in the mirror."

Earlier, Fico called Zelenskyy an enemy because he does not allow Russian gas into Slovakia.

On January 24, protests by thousands against the Fico government's policies began in various cities in Slovakia under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe." Protests were held in parallel in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Ireland.