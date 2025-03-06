Facts

15:36 06.03.2025

Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever in Brussels and invited him to take part in work on a European plan to bring peace closer.

“I thanked the government and all Belgians for their support, particularly for the decision to transfer F-16 fighter jets. We greatly appreciate these strong steps to protect Ukrainian lives. I informed the Prime Minister about the preparation of a European plan to bring a just peace closer and invited him to take part in its development,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The parties separately discussed defense needs, primarily the supply of artillery systems and shells for them, as well as investments in the Ukrainian production of long-range drones and missiles.

“These systems have already proven their effectiveness on the front lines, and we must work together to strengthen this advantage. We also discussed Ukraine’s integration into the EU,” the president added.

Tags: #prime_minister #zelenskyy #belgium

