Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:15 29.01.2025

Shmyhal addresses members of Croatian Parliament

2 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal addressed the members of the Croatian Sabor, thanked for the support of Ukraine and noted the high level of bilateral cooperation between the two states, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

The head of the Ukrainian government noted that in 2022, the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform was held in Zagreb.

"We are grateful for the assistance that Croatia has been providing us since the first days of the full-scale invasion. We are grateful to the Croatian Sabor for making fateful and historic decisions for Ukraine. The day after the start of the full-scale invasion, a Declaration on Ukraine was adopted here, and later Croatian parliamentarians recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people," the government said, citing Shmyhal.

Shmyhal also said Ukraine could become one of the guarantors of Europe's security and the flagship in countering the Russian threat.

"Over the years of war, we have gained invaluable experience. Our defense forces fight according to NATO standards. The capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry has increased six-fold in the past year alone. We have built a drone production infrastructure almost from scratch," the prime minister said.

He also expressed confidence that Ukraine will soon be a full-fledged part of the European family: "Strengthening Ukraine today is strengthening the whole of united Europe tomorrow and the day after tomorrow."

It is reported that Shmyhal also had a separate meeting with the speaker of the Croatian Sabor, Gordan Jandroković, where the parties discussed military and humanitarian aid, Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.

Tags: #prime_minister #croatia

