17:56 23.05.2025

Slovakia ready to allocate EUR84 mln for restoration of Ukrenergo facilities

Slovakia is ready to allocate about EUR84 million in loan and grant funds for the implementation of projects for the restoration and development of infrastructure facilities of Ukrenergo, the company reported this on Friday with reference to director for investments Oleh Pavlenko.

"In particular, we are talking about the construction of a new high-voltage line in the region that was severely affected by Russian shelling, the construction of a new Ukrenergo substation and the reconstruction of the existing one," he noted.

According to Pavlenko, the implementation of each of the above initiatives is very important for the system operator, the implementation of these measures will significantly strengthen the stability of the Ukrainian power system.

Ukrenergo executives discussed the implementation of joint projects and the possible participation of Slovak business in the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector with representatives of the Slovak government. In particular, they discussed attracting infrastructure investments within the framework of the European support program for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility.

The implementation of projects to rebuild Ukrainian energy infrastructure with the support of Slovak partners will be carried out under the administration of the Export-Import Bank of the Slovak Republic and the Slovak Agency for International Development Cooperation.

Tags: #ukrenergo #slovakia

