Ukraine's MFA aware of Ukrainian detained in Slovakia on charges of 'threatening national security'

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine is aware of the detention of a Ukrainian citizen born in 1966 in Slovakia on charges of "threatening national security."

The ministry's press service told Interfax-Ukraine that the Ukrainian Embassy in the Slovak Republic immediately established contact with the detainee and his relatives. Consuls provide the necessary support to the Ukrainian citizen, who also has a private lawyer.

"We insist on the need for the Slovak side to respect the legal rights and interests of a citizen of Ukraine. The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic has already appealed to the competent authorities of Slovakia to clarify the grounds for detention," it said.

The Foreign Ministry added that Ukrainian diplomats keep the case under special control.

Earlier on Thursday, Dennik N reported that the Slovak police deported a Ukrainian citizen from the country in connection with the alleged "threat of a coup d'état." According to President of the Slovak Police Force Jana Maskarova, the expulsion should take place "as soon as possible."

"At the moment, one person is in the office of the Border Police for Foreigners, where the administrative expulsion is being carried out," she said.

According to the report, the Slovak intelligence service was supposed to release a report on the likely "coup," which was to be discussed at a meeting of the defense and security committee, but it was found to be classified.

As reported, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused "emissaries from Ukraine and Georgia" of involvement in organizing mass protests against his government. Fico also accused Ukraine of alleged involvement in a cyberattack against a Slovak insurance company.