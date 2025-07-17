Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:57 17.07.2025

Parliament Appoints Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko/

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

262 MPs voted for her candidacy, submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a parliamentary session on Thursday.

Some 201 MPs from the Servant of the People faction, 10 MPs from the Restoration group, 12 MPs from the For the Future group and 15 MPs from the Trust group, as well as 13 non-faction MPs, voted in support of Svyrydenko's appointment. One MP from the Holos faction voted "for" the appointment. The European Solidarity faction unanimously voted "against" Svyrydenko's appointment, while the Batkivshchyna faction abstained from voting.

As Prime Minister, Svyrydenko replaced former Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who had held the position for more than five years.

Svyrydenko was born in 1985. She graduated from the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics and received a master's degree in "Antimonopoly Management."

She began her career in 2008 in the private sector. Since 2015, she has worked in senior positions in the Chernihiv Regional State Administration: she headed the Department of Economic Development, held the position of First Deputy Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, and from July to December 2018, she served as Head of the Regional State Administration.

In September 2019, she was appointed Deputy Minister, and since July 2020, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine.

On December 22, 2020, she was appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Since November 4, 2021, she has held the position of First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko declared UAH 704,000 of income for 2019, UAH 826,000 of income for 2020, declared UAH 742,000 of income for 2021, UAH 975,000 of income for 2022, UAH 1.9 million of income for 2023 and UAH 4.4 million of income for 2024.

Tags: #prime_minister #svyrydenko

