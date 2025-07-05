Slovakia again blocks 18th package of sanctions against Russia

The Slovak Republic has blocked the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the level of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU Member States (Coreper) for the second time, TASR reports.

As noted by the Communications Department of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia (MFA), the Slovak government, headed by Prime Minister Robert Fico, has repeatedly stated its refusal to introduce a new package of sanctions without receiving clear guarantees from the European Commission regarding the RePowerEU initiative.

This initiative provides for a complete refusal to import Russian natural gas to the EU from January 1, 2028, which, according to Prime Minister Fico, will have significant negative economic consequences for Slovakia.

"The Slovak Republic positively assessed the working consultations with representatives of the European Commission on Energy and the RePowerEU initiative, the purpose of which was to better understand the reservations and demands of Slovakia as the most affected Member State," the MFA said in a statement.

The ministry also stressed that Slovakia remains on its current position on the sanctions package.

"The Slovak Republic is ready to continue a constructive dialogue with the European Commission and, within the framework of this dialogue, jointly seek solutions in the interests of citizens and businesses. At the same time, the current stage of negotiations has not eliminated the key concerns and reservations that remain relevant on the part of Slovakia regarding the RePowerEU initiative," the ministry said.