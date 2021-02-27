Facts

11:44 27.02.2021

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

The State Commission for Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has established the "red" level of the epidemic danger of spread of COVID-19 in Chernivtsi region from March 1.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission for Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has been held today. The commission decided from 00:00 on March 1, 2021 to establish the "red" level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Chernivtsi region and apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures in Chernivtsi region that are provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said on Telegram.

