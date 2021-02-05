Facts

11:48 05.02.2021

'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

2 min read
'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

The Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations will introduce a "red" level of epidemic danger in the region in case of 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the Hour of Questions to the Government in the parliament on Friday.

"We have a clear understanding and strategy for the future, which will provide general anti-epidemic rules for the country. In addition, depending on the situation in a particular region, local restrictions will be introduced. For example, if the load on the medical system increases at a rate that can lead to a collapse, in which case a 'red' level of epidemic danger will be introduced in the region, which will provide for strict quarantine restrictions," he said.

"For example, if 65% of beds with oxygen are occupied or there is an increase of more than 50% of the number of hospitalized for seven days - under such conditions, the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations will impose strict quarantine restrictions in the region until the situation stabilizes," the minister said.

Stepanov also said that tough quarantine restrictions have already shown results.

"The main goal at this stage of the fight against the pandemic has been achieved - Ukraine is in 34th place in Europe in terms of mortality. This is the result, including of quarantine measures. The result of strict quarantine can be observed already now - the number of patients is decreasing each next week, this information is confirmed by figures - in the first week of December there were 89,000 new cases, over the past week only 27,000 cases," he said.

The minister added that currently 66,848 beds are provided for the treatment of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, more than 56,000 beds are provided with oxygen.

Tags: #red_zone
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

Ex-head of Ukraine's State Food and Grain Corporation suspected of embezzlement - SBU

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

LATEST

New structure of Armed Forces, control system proves effective – Khomchak

G7 Ambassadors, Razumkov discuss judicial reform, fight against corruption

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

Taran invites Indian side to take part in Sea Breeze 2021 exercise

NSDC decision on sanctions against TV channels based on evidence-based materials – Avakov

Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

NSDC's decision on sanctions against TV channels 112, NewsOne, ZIK legally flawless - Venislavsky

Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

Opposition Platform - For Life trying to split society, provoke internal crisis in Ukraine by impeachment initiative - Zelensky's spokesperson

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD