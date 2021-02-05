'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

The Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations will introduce a "red" level of epidemic danger in the region in case of 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the Hour of Questions to the Government in the parliament on Friday.

"We have a clear understanding and strategy for the future, which will provide general anti-epidemic rules for the country. In addition, depending on the situation in a particular region, local restrictions will be introduced. For example, if the load on the medical system increases at a rate that can lead to a collapse, in which case a 'red' level of epidemic danger will be introduced in the region, which will provide for strict quarantine restrictions," he said.

"For example, if 65% of beds with oxygen are occupied or there is an increase of more than 50% of the number of hospitalized for seven days - under such conditions, the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations will impose strict quarantine restrictions in the region until the situation stabilizes," the minister said.

Stepanov also said that tough quarantine restrictions have already shown results.

"The main goal at this stage of the fight against the pandemic has been achieved - Ukraine is in 34th place in Europe in terms of mortality. This is the result, including of quarantine measures. The result of strict quarantine can be observed already now - the number of patients is decreasing each next week, this information is confirmed by figures - in the first week of December there were 89,000 new cases, over the past week only 27,000 cases," he said.

The minister added that currently 66,848 beds are provided for the treatment of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, more than 56,000 beds are provided with oxygen.