14:47 28.01.2021

Kuleba on confirmation of Russian delegation's powers by PACE: Assembly broke down long ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is not surprised by the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to confirm the powers of the delegation of the Russian Federation.

"This PACE broke down long ago. The new one was never brought," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe by a majority of votes confirmed the powers of the Russian delegation, MP of the European Solidarity faction, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

