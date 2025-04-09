Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:38 09.04.2025

PACE declares about preventing impunity for Russia's aggression against Ukraine – MP

1 min read
PACE declares about preventing impunity for Russia's aggression against Ukraine – MP

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution on preventing impunity of Russia for aggression against Ukraine, Yevhenia Kravchuk (Servant of the People) said.

"The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has just adopted an extremely important resolution – Russian aggression against Ukraine: the need to ensure responsibility and prevent impunity, with 100 votes in favour," Kravchuk said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the MP, the Assembly clearly called things by their names: Russia continues its aggression, despite all attempts to stop the war with humanitarian steps.

"Any peace negotiations, as PACE emphasizes, must begin with the humanitarian dimension: the release of all prisoners of war and civilians held by Russia, and the return of our illegally deported children," Kravchuk said.

Tags: #pace

MORE ABOUT

15:14 30.01.2025
PACE confirms: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

PACE confirms: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

12:38 29.01.2025
PACE resolution on threat from PMCs is powerful signal for all countries – MFA

PACE resolution on threat from PMCs is powerful signal for all countries – MFA

16:55 28.01.2025
PACE calls to reform UN Security Council – MP

PACE calls to reform UN Security Council – MP

15:53 28.01.2025
Ukraine shares PACE's call for reform of key intl institutions, in particular UN Security Council – MFA

Ukraine shares PACE's call for reform of key intl institutions, in particular UN Security Council – MFA

13:37 03.10.2024
PACE recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

PACE recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

18:00 01.10.2024
PACE urges to impose sanctions on propagandists, Russian state media – MP Kravchuk

PACE urges to impose sanctions on propagandists, Russian state media – MP Kravchuk

12:06 27.06.2024
PACE supports Ukraine's main initiatives in intl arena

PACE supports Ukraine's main initiatives in intl arena

20:44 26.06.2024
PACE recognizes Russia's intention to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage, identity

PACE recognizes Russia's intention to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage, identity

17:16 28.05.2024
PACE Committee recognizes erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as instrument of Russian war against Ukraine – Kravchuk

PACE Committee recognizes erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as instrument of Russian war against Ukraine – Kravchuk

20:38 17.04.2024
PACE recognizes Russian President Putin as illegitimate, Russian Orthodox Church as propaganda tool

PACE recognizes Russian President Putin as illegitimate, Russian Orthodox Church as propaganda tool

HOT NEWS

США дуже здивовані ситуацією з полоненими китайцями – Зеленський

USA is highly surprised by situation with captured Chinese citizens – Zelenskyy

Some 155 Chinese citizens fighting on territory of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

LATEST

Civilian casualties surge in March – UN human rights monitors

Kallas: Necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it really wants peace

США дуже здивовані ситуацією з полоненими китайцями – Зеленський

USA is highly surprised by situation with captured Chinese citizens – Zelenskyy

Some 155 Chinese citizens fighting on territory of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Yermak, DRC Presidential Advisor discuss security issues, development of trade, economic cooperation

Yermak discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with Ghanaian presidential advisor

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

European Commissioner Kos: I think we will be able to open all negotiation clusters by late 2025

AD
AD