PACE declares about preventing impunity for Russia's aggression against Ukraine – MP

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution on preventing impunity of Russia for aggression against Ukraine, Yevhenia Kravchuk (Servant of the People) said.

"The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has just adopted an extremely important resolution – Russian aggression against Ukraine: the need to ensure responsibility and prevent impunity, with 100 votes in favour," Kravchuk said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the MP, the Assembly clearly called things by their names: Russia continues its aggression, despite all attempts to stop the war with humanitarian steps.

"Any peace negotiations, as PACE emphasizes, must begin with the humanitarian dimension: the release of all prisoners of war and civilians held by Russia, and the return of our illegally deported children," Kravchuk said.