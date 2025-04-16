Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

Since its launch, the Ukrainian maritime route has transported 116 million tonnes of cargo, including nearly 73 million tonnes of grain, according to Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Kuleba.

"Since the Ukrainian maritime route began operating, 116 million tonnes of cargo have been shipped, including over 73 million tonnes of grain to Europe, Africa, and Asia," Kuleba wrote on Facebook following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Odesa region.

He also noted that since summer 2023, Russia has launched more than 500 missile strikes on Ukrainian ports, damaging around 400 port infrastructure facilities.

Kuleba took part in the working trip, according to the Ministry's press release. During his visit to Odesa, President Zelenskyy chaired a meeting focused on regional security and socio-economic development. Key topics included civilian safety, protection of Odesa's airspace from Russian attacks, grain exports, support for local businesses, and humanitarian needs.

"Protecting port infrastructure is crucial – it's a matter of Ukraine's economy and global food security," Kuleba said, adding that fortifying defenses against Russian attacks and ensuring the route's stable operation are vital for the region's producers.

Efforts are ongoing to strengthen Odesa's air defense shield. The government is also working on comprehensive safety guarantees across sea, air, and land routes, Kuleba said.

Back in March, the Ministry reported that 106 million tonnes of cargo had been transported via the route, including about 70 million tonnes of grain.

It was also reported that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Odesa on Tuesday alongside President Zelenskyy.