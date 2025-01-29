Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:38 29.01.2025

PACE resolution on threat from PMCs is powerful signal for all countries – MFA

1 min read
PACE resolution on threat from PMCs is powerful signal for all countries – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the adoption of the resolution by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which raises urgent issues regarding the activities of private military and security companies (PMSCs), mercenaries, and other non-State actors involved in military operations, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Of particular significance is the Assembly’s recognition of the gross violations of human rights and war crimes committed by Russian private military companies, including the terrorist groups ‘Wagner’ and ‘Redut,’ during the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine,” the MFA said in a statement.

“Equally noteworthy is the unequivocal support expressed by the Assembly for the members of the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine. The resolution acknowledges their status as lawful combatants under international law. This refutes Russia's baseless accusations and ensures that these individuals are provided with full legal and humanitarian protection,” the ministry stressed.

Tags: #mfa #resolution #pace

MORE ABOUT

11:19 01.05.2025
Poroshenko: EPP’s resolution reaffirms support for Ukraine, demand for just peace

Poroshenko: EPP’s resolution reaffirms support for Ukraine, demand for just peace

21:30 25.04.2025
Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

16:42 25.04.2025
MFA: Work on finalizing text of agreement on fossil fuels may take time, but we want to do it as soon as possible

MFA: Work on finalizing text of agreement on fossil fuels may take time, but we want to do it as soon as possible

15:47 25.04.2025
Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

10:52 23.04.2025
Ukraine’s MFA holds talk with Chinese ambassador about participation of its citizens in war on Russian side

Ukraine’s MFA holds talk with Chinese ambassador about participation of its citizens in war on Russian side

10:45 21.04.2025
Ukraine’s MFA demands apology from American channel Fox News, which called Kyiv Russian city

Ukraine’s MFA demands apology from American channel Fox News, which called Kyiv Russian city

20:41 18.04.2025
Sybiha and Kallas coordinate efforts ahead of upcoming intl events

Sybiha and Kallas coordinate efforts ahead of upcoming intl events

21:05 16.04.2025
'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

17:47 16.04.2025
Ukraine's MFA on captured Chinese citizens: We maintain contact with Chinese side through diplomatic channels

Ukraine's MFA on captured Chinese citizens: We maintain contact with Chinese side through diplomatic channels

20:20 14.04.2025
Ukraine invites high-ranking EU officials, leaders of Coalition of the Willing to Kyiv on May 9 as counter to Moscow parade – media

Ukraine invites high-ranking EU officials, leaders of Coalition of the Willing to Kyiv on May 9 as counter to Moscow parade – media

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Ukraine calls on all foreign states to refrain from participation of their military personnel in parade in Moscow on May 9 - MFA statement

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

AD
AD