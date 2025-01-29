PACE resolution on threat from PMCs is powerful signal for all countries – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the adoption of the resolution by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which raises urgent issues regarding the activities of private military and security companies (PMSCs), mercenaries, and other non-State actors involved in military operations, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Of particular significance is the Assembly’s recognition of the gross violations of human rights and war crimes committed by Russian private military companies, including the terrorist groups ‘Wagner’ and ‘Redut,’ during the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine,” the MFA said in a statement.

“Equally noteworthy is the unequivocal support expressed by the Assembly for the members of the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine. The resolution acknowledges their status as lawful combatants under international law. This refutes Russia's baseless accusations and ensures that these individuals are provided with full legal and humanitarian protection,” the ministry stressed.