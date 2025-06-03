Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:26 03.06.2025

PACE to launch War Correspondents' Day and Freedom of Journalism in memory of deceased Victoria Roshchyna

PACE to launch War Correspondents' Day and Freedom of Journalism in memory of deceased Victoria Roshchyna

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will launch the War Correspondents' Day and Freedom of Journalism, Victory for Victoria Day, in memory of deceased Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, MP Yevheniy Kravchuk (Servant of the People faction) said on Tuesday.

"At the proposal of PACE President Theodoros Roussopoulos, a Victory for Victoria'Day will be launched – the Day of War Correspondents and Freedom of Journalism. This day in PACE will be dedicated to the memory of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in Russian captivity. Her story, unfortunately, is not an isolated one. Every year, dozens of journalists die, are captured or go missing while covering the war against Ukraine," Kravchuk said on Facebook.

As the MP said, the goal of the initiative is to honor journalists who "died or disappeared while covering the truth."

"It is proposed to introduce an annual PACE resolution, a minute of silence during the autumn session in Strasbourg, as well as a corresponding side event during the session (Victoria was born in October, and in September it became known about her death, or rather, her murder in Russian captivity)," Kravchuk said.

The MP thanked Rousopoulos for the initiative, which she supported together with her colleagues. For the first time, Victory for Victoria Day will be celebrated at the autumn session of PACE (September 29 to October 3) this year during the vote on the resolution on Ukrainian journalists in captivity.

