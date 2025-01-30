Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:14 30.01.2025

PACE confirms: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

1 min read
PACE confirms: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has supported the resolution "Europe's commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," said Yevhenia Kravchuk, a member of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE (Servant of the People faction).

"PACE has confirmed that there is nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine and supported the ‘peace through strength’ formula! The resolution ‘Europe's commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine’ was adopted with 86 affirmative votes," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Tags: #resolution #pace

MORE ABOUT

11:19 01.05.2025
Poroshenko: EPP’s resolution reaffirms support for Ukraine, demand for just peace

Poroshenko: EPP’s resolution reaffirms support for Ukraine, demand for just peace

15:47 25.04.2025
Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

20:38 09.04.2025
PACE declares about preventing impunity for Russia's aggression against Ukraine – MP

PACE declares about preventing impunity for Russia's aggression against Ukraine – MP

20:04 12.03.2025
European Parliament calls on Ukrainian authorities to strengthen political unity in country

European Parliament calls on Ukrainian authorities to strengthen political unity in country

19:26 12.03.2025
European Parliament condemns executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russian troops – resolution

European Parliament condemns executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russian troops – resolution

19:02 27.02.2025
MFA on approved UNSC resolution: it doesn’t contain any demands on Ukraine

MFA on approved UNSC resolution: it doesn’t contain any demands on Ukraine

20:08 24.02.2025
PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

19:13 24.02.2025
General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

12:38 29.01.2025
PACE resolution on threat from PMCs is powerful signal for all countries – MFA

PACE resolution on threat from PMCs is powerful signal for all countries – MFA

16:55 28.01.2025
PACE calls to reform UN Security Council – MP

PACE calls to reform UN Security Council – MP

HOT NEWS

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

New aid packages for Ukraine, pressure on Russia to be presented in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

LATEST

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt and Splav – source

Kyiv calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue

Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Mukachevo, sixth in cooperation with gas station

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

AD
AD