PACE confirms: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has supported the resolution "Europe's commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," said Yevhenia Kravchuk, a member of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE (Servant of the People faction).

"PACE has confirmed that there is nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine and supported the ‘peace through strength’ formula! The resolution ‘Europe's commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine’ was adopted with 86 affirmative votes," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook on Thursday.