Dpty PM Kuleba, IMF mission discuss restoration of infrastructure, housing for IDPs, preparations for URC-2025

Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Recovery, Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba has held a meeting with the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during which the parties discussed approaches to the restoration of infrastructure, housing for internally displaced people (IDPs) and preparation for the International Conference URC-2025.

"We focused special attention on the restoration of frontline regions. Today, more than 70% of destroyed objects are located there, in regions that suffer daily from shelling and Russian strikes. We are working to ensure that restoration becomes the foundation for economic stability. We also discussed housing solutions for people, public investment management reform, and the role of digital tools in restoration," Kuleba wrote on his Telegram channel.

He thanked the IMF representatives, in particular the head of the mission, Gavin Gray, "for the constructive dialogue and support," noting that the restoration of Ukraine is a common task.