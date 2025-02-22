Ukraine's Deputy PM Kuleba discusses housing reconstruction funding with IMF mission chief

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba/5521

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Oleksiy Kuleba, met with Gavin Gray, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Ukraine, to discuss avenues of cooperation and mechanisms for assistance.

"We continue working to ensure that as many Ukrainians as possible can restore their homes. The total damage inflicted on Ukraine's housing sector due to Russian aggression is estimated at $57.6 billion. The Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property already lists approximately 320,000 private houses, 37,000 apartment buildings, and 700 dormitories – amounting to 13% of the country's housing stock. We are counting on IMF support in this regard," Kuleba wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

The parties also discussed public investment reform.

"Together, we continue working on urgent projects in housing, border infrastructure development, community energy independence, transportation, and investment attraction," the deputy prime minister said.

Kuleba noted that in February, Ukraine launched a housing compensation program for internally displaced persons, reallocating UAH 15 billion ($400 million) for this purpose. The first UAH 4.3 billion ($115 million) will provide housing certificates to 3,500 families. As of the second week of the program, 311 families have already used their certificates to purchase new homes.