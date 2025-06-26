Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:58 26.06.2025

Zelenskyy thanks PACE for supporting creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe for supporting the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and stressed the importance of holding the Russian leadership accountable.

"PACE was the first international body to support Ukraine's idea of ​​creating a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. And we appreciate it very much," he said on Facebook.

"The tribunal, legally launched today, makes it possible to actually hold accountable the leadership of the Russian regime, which committed crimes against our state and people. We will work to establish justice for all victims. The criminals must go through the dock in The Hague and be punished," Zelenskyy stressed.

He also thanked PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos for his attention to Ukraine and important resolutions: "Let's ensure justice together," the head of state added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #pace

