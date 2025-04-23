Over 24,000 families to receive compensation for damaged housing thanks to $84 mln from World Bank

As part of the eRecovery program, over 24,000 families will receive compensation for the repair of housing damaged by the war thanks to $84 million from the World Bank, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the presentation of the Centralized Procurement Organization.

As reported, on Friday, April 18, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to attract $84 million from the World Bank within the framework of the HOPE project, these funds will be used to pay compensation under the eRecovery program. Thanks to them, over 24,000 families will receive compensation for repairs to housing damaged by the war, in particular 18,000 families for minor repairs and 6,000 for medium-sized ones.

Kuleba reported that over the entire period of the eRecovery program, more than 101,000 families have received assistance. In particular, more than 8,500 families received certificates for destroyed housing worth UAH 15 billion, compensation for damaged property – 90,000 families for UAH 9 billion, and assistance for reconstruction on their own land - 300 families for UAH 500 million. Also, 2,800 IDP families received certificates for the purchase of housing worth over UAH 4 billion.