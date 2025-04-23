Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:27 23.04.2025

Over 24,000 families to receive compensation for damaged housing thanks to $84 mln from World Bank

2 min read
Over 24,000 families to receive compensation for damaged housing thanks to $84 mln from World Bank

As part of the eRecovery program, over 24,000 families will receive compensation for the repair of housing damaged by the war thanks to $84 million from the World Bank, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the presentation of the Centralized Procurement Organization.

As reported, on Friday, April 18, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to attract $84 million from the World Bank within the framework of the HOPE project, these funds will be used to pay compensation under the eRecovery program. Thanks to them, over 24,000 families will receive compensation for repairs to housing damaged by the war, in particular 18,000 families for minor repairs and 6,000 for medium-sized ones.

Kuleba reported that over the entire period of the eRecovery program, more than 101,000 families have received assistance. In particular, more than 8,500 families received certificates for destroyed housing worth UAH 15 billion, compensation for damaged property – 90,000 families for UAH 9 billion, and assistance for reconstruction on their own land - 300 families for UAH 500 million. Also, 2,800 IDP families received certificates for the purchase of housing worth over UAH 4 billion.

Tags: #erecovery #world_bank #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

15:36 18.04.2025
Ukraine to attract $84 mln from World Bank within HOPE project

Ukraine to attract $84 mln from World Bank within HOPE project

09:29 16.04.2025
Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

15:46 14.04.2025
Ukraine receives $50 mln from World Bank under new THRIVE project for development and provision of health services

Ukraine receives $50 mln from World Bank under new THRIVE project for development and provision of health services

17:45 02.04.2025
Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

14:37 29.03.2025
World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

18:11 24.03.2025
Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

16:58 04.03.2025
Govt plans to partially finance eRecovery at expense of ERA loan - Shmyhal

Govt plans to partially finance eRecovery at expense of ERA loan - Shmyhal

12:20 25.02.2025
Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

17:08 22.02.2025
Ukraine's Deputy PM Kuleba discusses housing reconstruction funding with IMF mission chief

Ukraine's Deputy PM Kuleba discusses housing reconstruction funding with IMF mission chief

14:19 20.12.2024
World Bank will provide more than $2 bln through DPL mechanism - Shmyhal

World Bank will provide more than $2 bln through DPL mechanism - Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

LATEST

Sky Bank accredits Kyiv's Greenville Park residential complex to eOselia program

Alcohol industry reduces tax payments against background of revenue growth in March 2025 - Hetmantsev

Partner contributions to Ukraine Energy Support Fund reach EUR 1.2 bln

AFU purchases from state budget in March increase to UAH 89.4 bln, payments to military to UAH 92 bln

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

Economic growth in Ukraine in Q1 2025 amounts to 1.1% - IER

Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

Net FX interventions by Ukraine's National Bank down 43.2% last week

Ukrainian govt proposes harmonizing agricultural support mechanisms with EU standards

AD
AD