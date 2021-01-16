Facts

11:58 16.01.2021

Some 821 coronavirus cases recorded in Kyiv, 68 patients hospitalized over past day

Some 821 new COVID-19 cases, including 29 medical workers, were confirmed in Kyiv over the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Over the past day, 14 people died. In total, during the period of the pandemic in the capital, 2,175 deaths from coronavirus were recorded.

There are currently 121,903 confirmed cases.

Some 68 patients were hospitalized. The rest are on self-isolation, under the supervision of doctors.

Some 935 people recovered over the day. In total, 47,284 residents of the capital have overcome the coronavirus.

Most cases of the disease were found in Darnytsky district - 151, Desniansky - 119 and in Dniprovsky district - 109 cases.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv
