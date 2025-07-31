Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:53 31.07.2025

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 people, incl 2 children

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the nightly combined attack by Russia has risen to 15 people, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko has said.

"Information has been received about the 15th death. Unfortunately, the worst forecasts regarding the number of people who may be under the rubble are confirmed," he said in Telegram.

Later, he reported that the death toll had increased to two.

"According to available information, among the 15 dead are two children. Today, the Russians have once again recorded the murder of children in their black statistics. The world's first child-killing army," Tkachenko said.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the strikes. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported 14 deaths and 132 injuries.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one child was among the dead as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv.

145 people were injured, including 14 children.

Among the dead: 12 in Sviatoshynsky district and three in Solomiansky, the capital's prosecutor's office said.

