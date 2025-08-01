Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:39 01.08.2025

Russian strikes on Kyiv kill, maim dozens in their homes across city – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

2 min read
Russian strikes on Kyiv kill, maim dozens in their homes across city – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

On Thursday night, the Russian Federation launched strikes on Kyiv using loitering munitions and cruise missiles, resulting in a large number of civilian casualties, with people killed and injured in their homes in various areas of the city, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said.

“Last night’s horrific strikes shattered families, with reports of at least eleven civilians killed, including a six-year-old boy, and over 130 injured, among them children,” said Danielle Bell, Head of HRMMU.

The Mission emphasized that their team visited the sites of shelling and saw residential buildings reduced to ruins and residents desperately waiting for news about missing relatives.

In Sviatoshynsky district, a missile destroyed an entire section of a nine-story apartment building. At the site, rescue efforts were continuing, and residents whose homes had been destroyed were receiving humanitarian assistance. Human rights monitors spoke with people who were waiting as emergency workers continued to search for their relatives believed trapped under the rubble.

Witnesses described shock at the strike, which happened so fast that they did not have time to seek shelter. Windows in at least five neighboring buildings were shattered by the intense blast. In Solomiansky district, a five-story apartment building was severely damaged. At least two people were killed there, and a number of others remain missing.

“With at least 27 locations affected across four districts in a single night, the scale of the destruction is alarming,” Bell said. “Homes, businesses and public buildings are being destroyed, and it may take years to rebuild them. And each new attack compounds the psychological toll on people who have to spend night after night in shelters.”

In its monthly update on the protection of civilians, the HRMMU noted that in June 2025, the Russian Federation launched ten times more missile and loitering attacks on Ukraine than in June 2024.

June was marked by the highest number of civilian casualties in the last three years, with 232 people killed and 1,343 injured. Preliminary data for July suggests that this dangerous trend continues. The heavy shelling is affecting not only areas close to the front line, but also settlements well away from it.

Tags: #kyiv #strikes #hrmmu

MORE ABOUT

12:34 01.08.2025
URCS aid points work in Kyiv at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack

URCS aid points work in Kyiv at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack

11:06 01.08.2025
So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

09:12 01.08.2025
Another body recovered from rubble in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, death toll rises to 28 – SES

Another body recovered from rubble in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, death toll rises to 28 – SES

21:12 31.07.2025
Danish Ambassador visits site of Russian strike in Kyiv

Danish Ambassador visits site of Russian strike in Kyiv

19:53 31.07.2025
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 people, incl 2 children

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 people, incl 2 children

19:33 31.07.2025
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 14 people – service

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 14 people – service

18:42 31.07.2025
Administration reports 13 deaths following attack in Kyiv

Administration reports 13 deaths following attack in Kyiv

17:33 31.07.2025
Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

14:58 31.07.2025
135 people injured in Kyiv due to enemy attack, including 12 children – Klitschko

135 people injured in Kyiv due to enemy attack, including 12 children – Klitschko

12:27 31.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

LATEST

Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy region

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Sybiha to visit Poland on Friday, hold talks with Sikorski

Israel condemns Russian attack on Kyiv, calls for lasting peace that guarantees security for Ukraine – FM

Germany to transfer two more PATRIOT systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region – authorities

USA talks with Russia this week about ending war, no result — Rubio

AD
AD