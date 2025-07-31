Danish Ambassador visits site of Russian strike in Kyiv

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Mikkelsen visited one of the sites of liquidation of the consequences of the Russian strike in Kyiv on Thursday, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"The Ambassador saw with his own eyes the consequences of the combined shelling of the capital and the work of the State Emergency Service units that conducted search and rescue operations at the scene of the tragedy," the service said in Telegram.

Mikkelsen expressed deep condolences in connection with the tragic events that occurred on the night of July 31 against the civilian population of Ukraine. The ambassador said the entire civilized world should know what is happening today in Kyiv, the capital of a European state, which is only a two-hour flight from Copenhagen.

Mikkelsen assured of further support for Ukraine from the Kingdom of Denmark and emphasized that his country stands and will stand by the Ukrainian people in this difficult time.

In turn, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danyk thanked Denmark for its long-term and consistent assistance.

Earlier, it was reported that 15 people were killed, including two children, and 145 injured, including 14 children, in Kyiv as a result of a massive air attack by the Russian army on Kyiv on Thursday night, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the strikes. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.